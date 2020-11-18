Let’s accept that we miss Saumya Tandon from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The show is not the same after her exit. The actress has recently shared an adorable picture of herself in a velvet blue suit complemented by a golden-blue dupatta. This is not the first time when the actress has wooed us with her elegant fashion sense. Saumya is known for her unique and mesmerizing fashion statements.

Saumya Tandon is quite active on social media and keeps on posting her beautiful pictures for 793K followers on Instagram.

Saumya Tandon’s beauty captivated Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-star Rohitashv Gour as well. He too took to the comments section and appreciated Saumya/ Rohitashv is known for playing the character of Manmohan Tiwari on the show. Ever since Saumya has left the show, the track of the show has been diverted. But the equation between the stars is still the same. Rohitashv Gour commented, “Bahut Sundar” (Very beautiful).

Along with Rohitashv, many other fans appreciated Saumya Tandon’s Indian look. The actress exited Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in August 2020. The show, which started airing five years ago in 2015, has completed more than 1400 episodes and still continues to win viewers’ hearts. The show also stars Shubhangi Atre as Angoori Bhabhi and Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra.

Meanwhile, Rohitashv recently shared the kissing moment with Aasif from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain on social media. He captioned the image, “Abe ye lip lock kaise ho gaya be. Bhabhutiji n Tiwariji are very neech person vo nice hota hai pagli sahi nahi pakde hai (sic).” Saumya Tandon reacted to the image. She posted a see no evil monkey emoji in the comments section.

