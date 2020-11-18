Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is one of the most loved shows. It is also one of the longest-running reality quiz show. In the recent episode, IPS Mohita Sharma won 1 crore rupees. However, when the KBC 12 contestant was asked a 7 crore question, she failed to answer it. Mohita also had no lifelines. Hence, she decided to quit.

Advertisement

But the good thing is Mohita Sharma took home 1 crore rupees. Her 1 crore question was ‘Which of these explosives was first patented in 1898 by German chemist Georg Friedrich Henning and first used in World War II?’ The options were – a) HMX b) RDX c) TNT d) PETN. With her last lifeline ‘Ask the Expert’ Mohita got the right answer, RDX.

Advertisement

When host Amitabh Bachchan asked her the 7-crore question, she couldn’t answer it. The question posed for Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant was: ‘Launched in 1817, which of these ships built by the Wadia Group in Bombay is the oldest British warship still afloat?’ The options for the answers were: a) HMS Minden b) HMS Cornwallis c) HMS Trincomalee d) HMS Manee.

We have listed down some 50 Lakh and 1 crore questions that were asked on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Can you answer them?

Contestant Ruha Saha couldn’t answer this 50 Lakh question. However, she took home 25 Lakh.

1. Who founded “Stray Feathers: A Journal of Ornithology for India and its Dependencies,” in the 19th century?

a) Birbal Sahni

b) Carl Linnaeus

c) Allan Octavian Hume

d) Alfred Wyndham Lushington

Bhumi Singh, a school teacher from Bihar also won 25 lakh. She couldn’t answer the 50 Lakh question mentioned below:

2. Which was the first newspaper to be published in India?

a) Bombay Samachar

b) Hicky’s Bengal Gazette

c) Madras Courier

d) The Bombay Herald

Chhavi Kumar, an English teacher successfully answered her 50 Lakh question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. However, she failed to guess the right option for her 1-crore question.

3. In which language did Sarojini Naidu write her play ‘Maher Muneer’?”.

a) Urdu

b) English

c) Persian

d) Telugu

Her 1 crore question –

4. After which Greek goddess is the US space program to land the first woman and the next man on the moon by 2024 named?

a) Rhea

b) Nemesis

c) Aphrodite a

d) Artemis

Nazia Nasim also won 1 crore. However, she decided to stop playing the game when she couldn’t answer the 7-crore question.

Her 1 crore question:

5. Which of these actresses once won a National Film Award for Best Female Playback singer?

a) Deepika Chikhlia

b) Roopa Ganguly

c) Neena Gupta

d) Kirron Kher

Her 7 crore question:

6. Where in Singapore did Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose make the first proclamation of an Azad Hind government?

a) Cathay Cinema Hall

b) Fort Canning Park

c) National University of Singapore

d) National Gallery of Singapore

7. The right answers for these Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’s 50-lakh and 1 crore questions are:

1. Allan Octavian Hume

2. Hicky’s Bengal Gazette

3. English

4. Artemis

5. Roopa Ganguly

6. Cathay Cinema Hall

Which of the KBC 12 questions’ answer you were able to guess right? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Neha Kakkar Back To Work Post Dreamy Wedding Celebrations; Shooting Schedule For Indian Idol 2020 Revealed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube