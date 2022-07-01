TV actress Payal Rohatgi is all set to get hitched this month with her longtime boyfriend-fiance Sangram Singh. Reportedly, the wedding will be an intimate ceremony. However, the actress claims that she will invite Kangana Ranaut to her wedding.

For unversed, Payal previously criticized the Bollywood actress for selecting Munawar Faruqui as the winner of Lock Upp. She also said that Kangana was rude to her during the premiere event of Dhaakad. Now it seems the actress is ready to move on from the bitter experience.

During a conversation with News 18, Payal Rohatgi said that she will invite Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli to her wedding. “I will obviously make sure that I send the invite to her sister Rangoli and if she is in Delhi, would love to see her at the reception. She is kind and I am kind. It’s a good occasion and we should let bygones be bygones,” the former Lock Upp contestant said.

Previously Payal Rohatgi took to Instagram and wrote, “Rangoli you are such a good human being, But your sister was not happy to see me, She was sulking. Rajneesh ji I wanted to wish you luck as you called me BADASS in the finale and this is your debut. I know it matters. So nice to meet Sohail Maklai ji after ages. You are as gracious as before. And great to meet Deepak ji. I got good vibes from you, Sir. Being a producer is a tough job. So I went to support the people behind the film. Thanks for the invite Zulfikar ji. I am fond of you.”

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh have been together for 12 years. They got engaged in 2014 and now they are getting hitched on July 9. The wedding will be held at Agra and will only be attended by the families of the bride and groom. After their wedding, they will also host a reception in Delhi on July 14.

