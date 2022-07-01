Popular comedian Jay Chhaniyara from Rajkot, Gujarat entertained the judges, Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman with his wit on ‘India’s Laughter Champion’.

Advertisement

Archana praises him by saying: “Just like a Gujarati khakra, you were crisp. You had a punchline after every four lines, it was mind-blowing.

Advertisement

The way you presented your act, your sweetness and the subtle comic undertones in your punchlines, you are an artist of the highest order,” Archana Puran Singh.

Shekhar speaks about his artistry as well and says: “All of us face many troubles in our lives, we have our own set of difficulties. Yet, even after facing those difficulties you have kept your spirits high and for that I salute you. You have won everyone’s hearts, here today.”

‘India’s Laughter Champion’ featuring Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: Nia Sharma Reveals She Will Go For Love Marriage But Won’t Settle Down Due To Societal Pressure: “I Will Not Get Married Unless…” [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram