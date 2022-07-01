Bollywood lovers have been ecstatic ever since Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor. Many were in disbelief but when Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma among others began congratulating the duo, it all made sense. Uorfi Javed was asked if she would want to be called masi or bua by their baby. Scroll below for her hilarious response.

Ranbir has been excited and giving all loved-up statements about his wife Alia as he promotes his upcoming film Shamshera. He previously revealed how he’s okay with eating ‘dal chawal’ all his life in contrary to his Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani dialogue. He also said that he’s good with kids and they love him.

In a latest outing, Uorfi Javed grabbed eyeballs as she copied the iconic Miu Miu micro miniskirt. She also carried the tiniest purse possible and carried it across her ankle. But it was her statement on Alia Bhatt during the spotting that has been making the most noise.

When asked about Alia Bhatt pregnancy announcement, Uorfi Javed reacted, “Congratulations! Alia ka baby kitna sundar hoga na? Kitna cute hoga na uska bacha?”

To this, a member from the pap asked if Uorfi would want to be masi or bua to the baby? “Mai kya banungi? Baigani shaadi me abdullah deewana, mai kuch nahi banungi. Mai mai hi rahungi,” she reacted.

Check out the hilarious video below:

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed has been making a lot of noise over her remark on the Kanhaiya Lal murder. The actress was threatened to be killed by an Instagram user who sent her a direct message. She then seeked help from Mumbai Police.

