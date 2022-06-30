Disha Patani is one actress who has one of the best fashion sense in Bollywood. Earlier today, she wore a chic black outfit at the trailer launch of her upcoming film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ and looked gorgeous as ever in the same while flaunting her perfect curvy figure. Her revealing outfit didn’t go well with the netizens who trolled her mercilessly and also compared her style with none other than Uorfi Javed. Scroll below to take a look at her video.

Advertisement

Disha enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 51 million followers on Instagram. She often shares pictures and videos of herself giving a sneak peak of her workout and day to day life. Coming back to her extraordinary fashion affair, Patani donned a chic revealing outfit at the trailer launch of her upcoming film earlier today.

Advertisement

Disha Patani was spotted wearing an all-black outfit with a plunging neckline bralette with a ruched skirt. Patani’s chic co-ord set literally stole the show and her toned midriff will motivate you to hit the gym right now.

The actress styled her co-ord set with black boots. For makeup, Disha Patani opted for a subtle glam look with loads of highlighter defining her collar bones, soft smokey eyes with nude lips. She accessorised her look with minimalistic jewellery with earrings and a bracelet bangle in one hand.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Disha Patani’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “People trolling urfi and disha be like mai v hu line me😂😂” Another user commented, “The lip job is so evident” A third user commented, “Upgraded version of urfi Javed” A fourth user commented, “Ufff surgeries ki dukaan.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Disha for her chic outfit and comparing her with Uorfi Javed? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Ek Villain Returns Trailer Out Now! It’s Arjun Kapoor Vs John Abraham In This Revenge Saga, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria Will Leave You Stunned

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram