One of Bollywood’s most iconic villains is back! Ek Villain Returns has been creating a storm across the country with its build-up campaign #EkVillainSpotted and first look teaser posters upping the ante on the biggest mass action thriller franchise in the country! After an eight-year long wait, fans will be treated to this adrenaline pumping high-octane actioner. And if the trailer is anything to go by, Ek Villain Returns is set to keep everyone on the edge of their seats with its nail-biting and gripping plot.

Recently, the makers of the film launched the trailer in a larger-than-life fashion. The multi-starrer film features a powerful ensemble cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. Making a dramatic entrance at the grand trailer launch event in the city, the actors emerged onto the stage from behind the blown-up life-sized versions of the infamous smiley masks associated with the franchise. Who’s the villain? The makers are dead-set on keeping you guessing!

Talking about Ek Villain Returns trailer, producer Bhushan Kumar, said, “The Ek Villain franchise has already gathered a lot of momentum! The response to the teaser posters and the build-up campaign of EK Villain Returns has been great and we are thankful for all the love that has been coming our way so far. We hope you enjoy the trailer! See you in cinemas on 29th July!”

Speaking about the trailer launch, producer Ektaa R Kapoor shares, “Ek Villain Returns has taken the franchise a notch higher with action-packed sequences, romance and cliff hangers! The album is by far the best I’ve heard to date and I can’t wait to share the music of the film with the audience. The attempt is to present a big screen spectacle with intense romance! Come celebrate ‘Villaintines Day’ with us in theatres on 29th July.”

In a similar vein, director Mohit Suri said, “Ek Villain Returns in the most high-octane avatar yet this July! The film has been a labour of love for all of us – every single person working both, behind and in front of the scenes has given it their all to bring back the best of the action thriller universe. Can’t wait till the film is finally yours!”

Talking on the occasion of the trailer launch, actor John Abraham said, “When I read the script of Ek Villain Returns, I knew it was what I wanted to do because it was like a homecoming for me. My Bollywood debut Jism was with Mohit as an assistant director on the film. He has come a long way and it’s great to see him grow! I’m really looking forward to 29th July!”

Speaking about the trailer, actor Arjun Kapoor said, “Action is my absolute favourite genre! The script of Ek Villain Returns has easily been one of the most powerful and gripping action thrillers that I have come across and Mohit Suri has brought it alive on canvas in an even bigger way! A lot of hard work has gone into this film and we hope you enjoy it!”

Talking about the film, actress Disha Patani said, “Most of my films have been action thrillers but when I say that you haven’t seen anything like Ek Villain Returns, I mean it! We have done our best to keep you on the edge of your seat and the trailer is only a sneak-peek into what’s to come your way! Beware – you have been warned!”

Speaking about Ek Villain Returns, actress Tara Sutaria said, “Collectively, the music team, Mohit and I, on Ek Villain Returns, have tried to create music that is the highlight of the film. Everybody that has watched the film and the trailer so far feels the same and we can’t wait to share it with you very soon!”

Starring a powerful ensemble cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, Ek Villain Returns will release worldwide on 29th July 2022. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

