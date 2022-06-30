Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali are one of the most loved and caring couples we have seen in the Indian television industry. While the couple does have a big number of people who support them, there are a few who are just on the opposite spectrum of the scale.

Talking about the same recently the Shubh Kadam actress opened up about a serious spat they had with their temporary cook which resulted in the latter threatening to stab them.

It was during a recent media conversation when Mahhi Vij was asked about her deleted Twitter post which talked about the threats and abuses they received by their temporary cook. As per ETimes TV, the actress/model opened up about the same saying, “It had just been three days and we were alerted that he’s stealing. I had waited to inform Jay. When Jay came, he wanted to settle the bill but the cook demanded to be paid for the entire month. When Jay tried to reason out, he said ‘200 biharis laake khada kar dunga’. He got drunk and started hurling abuses at us. We went to the cops. I don’t care if anything happens to me, but I was scared for my daughter.”

Continuing the same, Mahhi Vij also talked about how the cook was drunk and kept calling her and using abusive language. She said, “When we went to the police station he kept calling me. I have all the recordings. Seeing whatever is happening everywhere, it is very scary. What if he stabs me? If something happens to me, people will protest later. What’s the point then? I am scared for my family’s safety. I heard he will be out on bail. What if he actually gets men after coming out of the jail and targets us?”

For the unversed, the deleted post by Mahhi stated, “Scared for my and my daughter’s life. Police and Jay caught this cook and now leaving him on bail to kill us. Wow marne ke baad morcha nikalna he openly said which was shown to police ki chaaku maar dunga tujhe.”

