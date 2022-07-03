Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s Bigg Boss journey was full of ups and downs. Things took an ugly turn after the Shakti star claimed they were supposed to take a divorce but wanted to give chance to their relationship by participating in the show. On the other hand, Kavita Kaushik used to have a lot of arguments with the couple and even walked out of the show due to an ugly fight with Rubina.

While she was in the show, the FIR actress threatened to slap her. Later when she exited Salman Khan’s show, Kavita’s husband made some accusations against Abhinav and claimed he used to drunk text his wife. He further went on to claim that Shukla had a severe alcohol problem.

Now in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Rubina Dilaik finally breaks her silence over Kavita Kaushik and her husband’s accusations regarding her husband Abhinav Shukla. Talking to the portal, she said, “I was very mindful and I had assumed this responsibility if I am opening about very very intimate side of my relationship on a national TV, I will be bashed, judgement will be thrown on me. Not everybody would understand. I think apart from friends and family nobody will understand. That is given.”

“Amidst that, when this particular incident which was honestly spoken out on national television when people started taking undue advantage of it. That was the time when I said that you know it is our personal thing which mindfully I have taken up the responsibility of bringing it out on national television with utmost transparency,” Rubina Dilaik added.

Further, slamming Kavita Kaushik and her husband’s accusations, the actress says, “If you come and speak even something to insinuate or to disrespect my man, I will not tolerate that. And for that be it person, thrown out or walked out of the show or the person I was dealing with in the show, you come and you are going to see the wraths and the fury even if you advance one step towards my man.”

Later when Rubina Dilaik’s husband and actor Abhinav Shukla was asked if the incident bothered him in any way, to this he says, “I am not going to take the same route. There is something called law, justice which protects people like us. I have said this in Bigg Boss that ‘don’t violate my personal space’. I am not going to do any sort of violence or aggression on anyone, but I have the right to defend myself if you come close to me or my wife and that right has been given to me by the constitution, not Bigg Boss. I was very clear about it. Once you know and understand the law, that’s what becomes your strength. You don’t do stupid things to cause harm to someone. There is something that will protect you.”

