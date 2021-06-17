Hollywood star Ewan McGregor is all set to play the late British mountaineering legend George Mallory in the upcoming adventure drama “Everest”.

The film is directed by “The Bourne Identity” helmer Doug Liman and written for the screen by “Up In The Air” writer Sheldon Turner, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Mark Strong and Sam Heughan will essay important roles in the film, while cinematographer Martin Ruhe, Oscar-winning composer T. Bone Burnett and production designer Oliver Scholl are also associated with the project.

“Everest” will be introduced to buyers at the Cannes Virtual Market during the prestigious Cannes film festival, being held this year from July 6 to 17. Shooting for the film begins in January next year, in the UK and Italy, according to Hollywood Reporter.

