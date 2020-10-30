Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Are Going Gaga Over Jonas Brothers' New Christmas Track & We Can Feel Them

Jonas Brothers – Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas’ latest Christmas track, I Need You Christmas has left everyone gushing. While the fans are already loving the track and enjoying the pre-festive vibes, the song has also moved Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra (wife of Nick Jonas) and Sophie Turner (wife of Joe Jonas) seem to have really connected with the song. Both of them took to social media and shared their emotions regarding the audio version of I Need You Christmas.

Sharing the link of I Need You Christmas’ audio on Instagram Stories along with a childhood picture of Jonas Brothers, The Sky Is Pink actress Priyanka Chopra wrote, “You guys are going to love this one. I’m obsessed #Holidays”.

Advertisement

Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner also shared the song on Instagram Stories and wrote, “YES UGH YES, IM NOT CRYING B**CH YOU ARE.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is all set for the release of her upcoming film The White Tiger. The teaser trailer of the film was released recently and got a warm response from the audience. The two & half minute approx teaser trailer of The White Tiger does a good job in taking you to the world of that film. While the Netflix film has Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao in main roles, it’s the character played by Adarsh Gourav around whom the story revolves.

According to the information shared along with the teaser trailer on YouTube, The White Tiger is “the epic journey of a poor Indian driver (Adarsh Gourav) who uses his wit and cunning to break free from servitude to his rich masters (Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and rise to the top of the heap.”

The White Tiger has been directed by American-Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani. The filmmaker recently revealed that he enjoyed working in India, and said that he wants to make another film in the country soon.

Opening up about his experience of working in India, Bahrani said: “Working in India was a tremendous experience. Aside from a small handful of people, my entire crew was local. They were talented professionals who were kind, hardworking and creative. They made ‘The White Tiger’ a better film. I can’t wait to come back and make another one.”

Must Read: Halloween 2020: From IT Chapter One To The Exorcist, These Top 6 Highest Grossing Horror Films Will Give You The Chills

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube