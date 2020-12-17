Tom Cruise made headlines on Tuesday after his audio clip went viral in which he can be heard shouting at Mission: Impossible 7 crew for not following COVID-19 protocols. In the audio, he even threatened to fire members of the crew if they fail to comply with the guidelines. His Hollywood contemporary George Clooney has come in support of him recently. Read the article to know more.

For the unversed, Tom Cruise can be heard saying, “We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing! I’m on the phone with every f*cking studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf*ckers.”

As per E!, George Clooney said that Cruise didn’t overreact to the situation on the Mission: Impossible 7 set. He said, He didn’t overreact because it is a problem. I have a friend who’s an AD on another TV show who just had the almost exact same thing happen with not quite as far out a response. I wouldn’t have done it that big. I wouldn’t have, you know, pulled people out. You’re in a position of power and it’s tricky, right?”

George Clooney added, “You do have a responsibility for everybody else and he’s absolutely right about that. And, you know, if the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and have to be responsible. It’s just not my style to, you know, to take everybody to task that way. I understand why he did it. He’s not wrong at all about that. You know, I just, I don’t know that I would have done it quite that personally, but I don’t know all the circumstances so maybe he had it 10 or 15 times before.”

What’s your take on George Clooney’s statement? Do you agree with him? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite stars and movies.

