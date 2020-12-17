It was recently on the Disney Investors Day that the giant revealed they won’t be casting anyone else for Black Panther 2. While the news did break many hearts, it was also justified as no one can embody King T’Challa other than Chadwick Boseman. Making news today is how the makers are planning to give the iconic character a conclusion. This also has to do with his real-life and below is all you need to know about the same.

At the event recently, Disney and Marvel announced that Black Panther 2 is indeed happening and will release on July 8, 2022. While the film is being written by Ryan Coogler, the studios have decided not to recast the lead as an effort to honour Boseman’s legacy.

In their tweet, they wrote, “Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film.”

Now as per a report in We Got This Covered, Marvel has edged out a plan to write out Chadwick Boseman aka King T’Challa from Wakanda. An insider says that the studio is planning to reflect Boseman’s real life in the film while witting him off. In Black Panther 2, they will show King T’Challa succumbing to the disease. Nothing is confirmed as of yet. Previous reports have also claimed that we will bid a final goodbye to Boseman in a battle.

A lot rides on the back of that one sequence which will be an epic tribute to Chadwick Boseman. And it looks like the Black Panther 2 makers are under a lot of pressure to make it perfect. Meanwhile, Letitia Wright’s Shuri is all set to take things in her hand in Wakanda. Reports say that the studio plans to explore the futuristic landscape with Shuri in the centre of it all.

What is your take on this new idea for a goodbye scene in Black Panther 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

