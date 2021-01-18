HBO MAX’s the S*x And The City reboot, titled And Just Like That, has been making the news regularly regarding who is featuring in it and who is not. While we all know that Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role in the show, the news is the Caitlyn Jenner will be.

You read that right. The retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete, who is recently returning to acting with the indie sitcom Duke of the Valley, is a potential cast member of the Sarah Jessica Parker starrer.

As per a report on The Mirror, 71-year-old Caitlyn Jenner is one of the top potential people to make a cameo in the S*x And The City reboot, And Just Like That. A source said told the publication, “Caitlyn has been a media fixture in one way or another for going on 50 years. She’s really perfect for an appearance. They want new faces for the show, but they want people viewers actually know and care about too.”

The Mail on Sunday had also reported that while Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones won’t return in the S*x And The City Reboot, the project will be introducing new characters. A source told the site, “Samantha isn’t coming back but we are introducing two new characters, strong and feisty women of color, who will help introduce the show to a new generation of viewers and more accurately reflect the world we live in.”

A while ago, Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw on the series and subsequent movies, had spoken about the white cast. She said, “You couldn’t make it today because of the lack of diversity on screen. I personally think it would feel bizarre.”

Talking about Caitlyn Jenner and acting, she appeared in the 1980 film Can’t Stop the Music as well as the classic cop show CHiPs.

