Jennifer Aniston has spoken up about the new Texas law on abortion, while women from across the country are protesting against the same. Aniston played the role of Rachel Green in the iconic 90s show FRIENDS, which also starred Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

Besides Aniston, other Hollywood celebrities like Amy Schumer and pregnant Jennifer Lawrence stepped out to support abortion rights at a rally for Abortion Justice in Washington, DC. The stars held placards with messages in support of abortion and against the new law.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston showed support in her unique way. The actress posted an Instagram story of her character Rachel Green and wrote the iconic line, “I repeat.. no uterus, no opinion,” along with it. The Murder Mystery actress further shared more posts of women who have been marching for reproductive rights across several US states and their powerful posters.

In one particular story, Jennifer Aniston wrote, “Keep fighting”, with a photo of a woman holding a poster that read, “Texas won’t make a 12-year-old wear a mask to school, but they will force her to have a baby.” While another poster shared on her Instagram story read, “Texas: where a virus has reproductive rights, and a woman doesn’t.”

Along with Jennifer, Billie Eilish also slammed the law and said, “When they made that s— a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show because I wanted to punish this f—ing place for allowing that to happen here,” at the ACL Fest stage at Zilker Park.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that she had turned down the role of the female lead in the 2001’s iconic romantic comedy Serendipity to “do a romantic comedy once a week” on the show FRIENDS. Read more on Koimoi!

