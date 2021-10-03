Advertisement

Singer Peter Andre said while he would like to see actor Idris Elba in the 007 role, he himself would also love to try his hand playing the iconic suave spy one day.

He said, “There’s a lot of speculation over who the next James Bond is going to be. I personally think Idris Elba would do a great job. It would be anyone’s dream to play an iconic role like that. Would I do it if asked? Hell yeah!”

Advertisement

However, Andre feels he would probably be a flop if he ever landed the iconic role, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said, “Although I’d probably be more James Pond than James Bond!”

The ‘Mysterious Girl’ hitmaker said he loves the idea that broadcaster Piers Morgan has put his name forward for the role.

Speaking to new! magazine, he added, “I know Piers Morgan has put his name in the hat, which I love. I see what he’s doing there, he’s probably thinking as Pierce Brosnan has already played James Bond, they might want someone with a very similar name. Very clever, Piers!”

Hollywood star Daniel Craig makes his final outing as Bond in the current movie ‘No Time To Die’. Craig’s star will be placed next to Moore’s, located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard.

Rami Malek, who plays the villain Lyutsifer Safin in ‘No Time to Die’. Craig’s fifth and final outing as James Bond will speak at the Walk of Fame ceremony.

Bond franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will also serve as guest speakers. The Walk of Fame event will be emceed by Nicole Mihalka, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce chair.

“Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films. We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement.

“Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard,” Martinez added.

Must Read: Aditya Roy Kapur Roped In For Indian Adaptation Of ‘The Night Manager’?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube