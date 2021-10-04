Advertisement

The saga of whether Andrew Garfield is in Spider-Man: No Way Home continues, and this time reports suggest that he is, in fact, very much in the new Marvel film. The new Spider-Man film stars Tom Holland for the last time as this is his third and final standalone film as the spidey superhero. The MCU flick is directed by Jon Watts, who is currently making a new film with Brad Pitt and George Clooney.

The Marvel fans were kept in the dark for a long time as there was zero to no promotion of the film earlier. Many people restored to leaks that have been plenty in number when it comes to this film. One rumour suggests Venom: Let There Be Carnage actor Tom Hardy to be a part of the movie.

Advertisement

Another rumour that has been flying for a long time is Tom Holland’s successor Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield will be a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home. A clip went viral that put fuel to the rumours of Garfield being in the film. However, the actor has himself stated that the clip is fake. He said, “I heard about it. And I did see it. And it’s a Photoshop,” while appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s show.

Watch the video here:

But now VFX artists Niko and Sam from the Corridor Crew have proved that Andrew Garfield is in the new Spider-Man film and that footage is real. The two artists sit down and debunk the theory of the video being fake and point out many things, such as Garfield’s look, his hair and the type of camera used due to the clip’s depth of field and set-up adds to the fact that the video is real.

Garfield played the role of Spider-Man for the first time in 2012 in The Amazing Spider-Man alongside Emma Stone and reprised his role two years later in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The third and final instalment was set to be released in 2018 but was cancelled due to a disagreement between Disney and Sony.

Fans will now only get to know whether Andrew Garfield is in Spider-Man: No Way Home when it will be released on 17 December 2021.

Must Read: No Time To Die Star Daniel Craig Says, “I’ll Be Remembered As The Grumpy Bond”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube