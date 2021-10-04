Advertisement

Tom Hardy once talked about his reputation of coming off as dangerous and that he prefers villains over heroes. The actor is known for playing several iconic roles, some of the heroes and some of the villains like Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Marvel’s Venom, John Fitzgerald in Leonardo DiCaprio’s starrer The Revenant and of course, who can forget Max Rockatansky from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Hardy reprised the role of Venom in Andy Serkis’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to the 2018 MCU flick. The film will be released on 14 October 2021 in India, but the international box office suggests that the movie is a superhit already.

Though Tom Hardy fights to stop the reign of terror in the Venom film, the actor has expressed previously that he finds heroes “boring” and how his “dangerous” reputation has helped in framing his characters. Back in 2017, the actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and said, “Obviously you’re going to rub people the wrong way … and I’ve been a d*ck. But then, who hasn’t?” He also spoke about preferring “scary blokes” while promoting his 19th-century drama Taboo.

While talking about playing dark characters, Tom Hardy said, “I play a lot of scary blokes, and there are probably a few reasons why. First, villains are much more interesting than hero leads, who are, for the most part, really boring.” The actor further explained, “The thought of going into work day in and day out to play someone who is just mind-numbingly boring fills me with dread, so I don’t bother.”

The Peaky Blinders actor stated another reason why he prefers villains over heroes. “Another part of it is when I was younger I remember being frightened a lot — of being small and skinny and vulnerable and feeling that I could have been preyed upon easily. So, everything that I play is what scared me.”

Regardless of what kind of role Tom Hardy plays, his fans and we love him and his acting. Currently, the Dunkirk actor is amongst many choices of the fans to play the next James Bond since Daniel Craig’s exit from the 007 franchise in No Time to Die.

