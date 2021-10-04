Advertisement

The hype around Venom: Let There Be Carnage is at a different level, and the international box office reports suggest that the film is already a superhit among movie goers. Although it was delayed multiple times, but Tom Hardy has successfully pulled off the character in this much awaited sequel. Meanwhile, director Andy Serkis claims he already has ideas for a potential third movie.

There’s still time for the studio to green light the next instalment but Serkis is going all out and spilling beans about his trilogy plans. In the past, the director along with Tom had talked about the film’s future as well as the potential crossover with Marvel‘s Spider-Man.

As per Andy Serkis, Venom 3 is indeed happening, and talking to CBR he explained how writer Kelly Marcel and Tom Hardy have been thinking about taking the adventures of alien-symbiote ahead, he said, “Wow, that’s a really amazing question. I’m not sure I can answer all of that, but I can tell you that I had such a great time making this that, if it works out that way and there is another one, of course! It’d be amazing to work on another one. We’ll just have to see what happens. But yeah, I mean, I have a few ideas of my own, but I certainly wouldn’t be bold enough to put them out there right now.”

Even the lead actor in the past has claimed that he isn’t done playing Edie Brock as he’s fully invested in developing the franchise, he told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m deeply invested in this particular franchise. If it’s successful, there is another one to do.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s box office numbers might play a crucial factor, and currently the figures indicate that the Tom Hardy starrer is the second highest opening film of the pandemic. At this moment anything is possible and as an audience we just have to wait for the further update.

The Andy Serkis directorial will be hitting the Indian cinemas on 14 October 2021. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

