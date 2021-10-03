Advertisement

With the way it has shaped up and is being spoken about in the mainstream, Spider-Man: No Way Home is a monster of a movie. The film is not just a Tom Holland celebration but a complete reunion party for everyone who has ever been involved with the web-slinging superhero. While there are many undisclosed names who will be featuring in the movie, what if we tell you probably Tom Hardy’s Venom is making his way?

For the unversed, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to the anti-hero is all set to hit the big screen and take the audience by storm. It has already been said that the character is not limited to the series and can have his time under the sun in other movies too. Tom Hardy talking about the possible crossover with Spider-Man added very much fuel to the already burning fire.

Now it seems the prayers have been heard. As per reports, the crossover is happening and below is all you need to know about this most exciting update of the day.

If the intel at We Got This Covered are to go by, Tom Hardy’s Venom will not be limited for the movie but will now he will be seen in Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man No Way Home. There is no confirmation from either side but the buzz is strong. Keeping our fingers crossed and praying it turns out to be true.

Meanwhile, talking about the possible crossover between Spider-Man and Venom, Tom Hardy said, “I think you can’t do a Venom story without knowing Spider-Man is in the mix. He’s somewhere. But we all know there’s a big constellation of events, you know, that need to move and operate around. As grown-ups, we have to go, ‘Okay, we wait.’”

Tom Hardy added, “We wait for those planes to land and when they land, we’ll see if we can get on one but until then we focus on the task at hand which is Venom 2. But it’s always in the back of our minds, you know? ‘When do I get to eat the Spider-Man?’”

