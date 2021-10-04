Advertisement

Kylie Jenner recently faced an unplanned and unwelcome guest at her home. Being a celebrity means being in the spotlight most of the time. It also means fans from across the globe adore you. However, there are times when some people have crossed the line from being an excited fan to an intruder or a stalker. There have been numerous times when people have intruded on Kylie or her famous Kardashian-Jenner family.

A few months ago, it was reported that Jenner was granted a three years restraining order against a man named Shaquan King, who went skinny-dipping in Kendall Jenner’s swimming pool at her house. Now, it is being said that another man intruded on the mansion of the founder of Kylie Cosmetics.

According to a report by TMZ, Kylie Jenner’s $40 million mansion was trespassed by a man by jumping over the fence and set off fireworks. The law enforcement was contacted immediately to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. The man had first buzzed Jenner’s security to ask where she was but the guards had told him to go away, states the report. Though the man left the area at first he came back with a firework display.

The man started off the pyrotechnics outside of Kylie Jenner’s house and crossed the fence. However, the security blocked the person from entering further into her house. The report also stated an eye-witness said that the suspect repeatedly reached into his pockets, implying that he might be armed and carrying a gun.

The intruder was reportedly carrying a suitcase that had a hammer, rubber mallet, lighter, and fireworks in it. Thankfully he was arrested before more damage could have been brought upon Jenner. The law enforcement also said that the man did about $1,200 in damage to Kylie’s security gate and is being held on $20,000 bail for felony vandalism.

Currently, Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child with rapper Travis Scott. The two share another daughter named Stormi Webster. Other than her, there are reports of Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian facing stalkers.

