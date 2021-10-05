Advertisement

If there is one show that has successfully taken the throne from Money Heist to be the biggest underdog on Netflix with a hardship story, it has to be the widely popular Squid Game. The show that hit the streaming giant recently has topped innumerable charts of top viewership and the fanbase is so wife, that even while you are reading this article, there are hundreds watching it. But did you know the struggling maker Hwang Dong-hyuk had to go through to make the project real?

Hwang Dong-hyuk, a Korean Filmmaker is a name that shouts revolution in Korean cinema. Hwang has never delved into easy subjects but found comfort in triggering the uncomfortable issues around him. He wrote Squid Game in 2009 and approached studios to make it into reality. But little did he know his ambitious and worthy script would have to face rejections for 10 long years.

A Twitter handle, The Numbers Game, in their tweet, revealed that Squid Game fame Hwang Dong-hyuk not only had to face rejections but was also financially unstable during he was writing it. He sold his $675 Laptop to overcome a lack of money.

The tweet reads, “Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote the show in 2009 but was rejected by studios for 10 years. He once had to stop writing the script + sell his $675 laptop due to money struggles. Today, it’s #1 in 90 countries + set to become the most-watched show in Netflix history.”

‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote the show in 2009 but was rejected by studios for 10 years. He once had to stop writing the script + sell his $675 laptop due to money struggles. Today, it’s #1 in 90 countries + set to become the most-watched show in Netflix history. pic.twitter.com/RbFr8JeW1m — The Numbers Game (@Tngtweets1) October 4, 2021

Know for making a sharp commentary on society, Hwang Dong-hyuk has a history of making films about social issues. His second movie The Crucible (Silenced), was about the scandal at Gwangju Inhwa School for the deaf in South Korea. An institution is known for abusing students. The movie went on to bring a massive revolution against child abuse.

As per Comicbook, The Squid Game writer says, “I took up filmmaking because I was so frustrated by all these unresolved social issues I saw. We can see through films how much we are changed by the world. You can’t change society with just one movie, but looking at the repercussion of the release of this film, we can think about the power film has in terms of positively affecting society.”

Squid Game is now streaming on Netflix!

