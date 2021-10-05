Advertisement

The South Korean drama Squid Game has become sensational all over the world due to its attention-seeking universal theme of class disparity and the grandeur production value. Very little CGI has been used throughout the series, and every set has been created physically, from those twisting stairs to that creepy doll. Though Netflix has kept an eye on tiny details, including Easter eggs and clues, they forgot a one really important thing.

For those who are unaware, the card that was being used in the series contained a phone number to contact the game recruiters. What the streaming giant forgot was to check if it is a real number or not. It has turned out to be a real number of a man in South Korea who has reportedly said that he has received thousands of calls since the release of the hit show.

Advertisement

As per one report, the man said that the callers were asking about how to enter the game or whether it was real. After being on air with the number for a couple of weeks, Netflix has finally taken action to fix this giant mishap. The streaming giant has said that they will do whatever they can to protect the identity of the man whose number was on the card in Squid Game.

“Together with the production company, we are working to resolve this matter, including editing scenes with phone numbers where necessary,” Netflix told The Independent. Squid Game gained popularity suddenly, causing the man’s phone to buzz with calls. In the series that number belongs to the nefarious group that recruits people to play the game.

It has also been reported previously that the show will surpass Netflix‘s most-watched series Bridgerton, which had 82 million accounts viewing it and 625 million hours of watch time. Considering that the series has been atop of Netflix’s global top 10 charts and has already become the most-watched show in 90 countries, it can cross the period drama.

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game stars Train to Busan’s Gong Yoo, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae Soo, Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon and many more actors.

Must Read: Marvel’s Eternals To Take Place Across Two Time Periods? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube