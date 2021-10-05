Advertisement

Set photos from Enola Holmes 2 shows Henry Cavill looking handsome as ever in his character Sherlock Holmes. The Superman actor played the role of the iconic detective for the first time in the first instalment of the movie. Though the film focuses on Sherlock’s sister Enola, played by Millie Bobby Brown, the actor captured the hearts of the fans through his marvellous performance while providing a different take on the character.

Other than Cavill and Brown, Helena Bonham Carter and Sam Claflin will reprise their roles as Eudoria Holmes and Mycroft Holmes respectively. The film is a Netflix original, and the second instalment will be released on the streaming giant as well.

As the shooting of Enola Holmes 2 has begun, set photos show the sombre tones of the costumes. Henry Cavill was seen black wool coat while wearing his chocolate tresses in their natural curls. Pictured in between the takes, Cavill looked serious as he talked to the members of the production crew. The shooting is taking place at the famous Land of Green Ginger street in England.

Check out the photos:

Henry Cavill spotted on the set of Enola Holmes 2!!!! pic.twitter.com/BifZ2uni0o — henry cavill  (@badpostscavill) October 4, 2021

Another actress could be seen donned by the costume department with a red-and-black 19th-century dress featuring orange prints. Though Netflix hasn’t announced any specific date for the release of Enola Holmes 2, it will premiere in 2022. Back in May, rumours of a five-film deal between Henry Cavill and Netflix. If it is true then the fans will get to see more films from the franchise in the future.

Harry Bradbeer, the director of the first part will also be making this one along with the writer, Jack Thorne, who will pen the script once again. While speaking about the film, Millie Bobby Brown said, “I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she’s strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!”

Besides Enola Holmes 2, Henry Cavill has shown interest in replacing Daniel Craig as James Bond. “If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] interested me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion, and that would be something I’d be very keen to explore further,” he said.

