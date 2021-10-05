Advertisement

James Gunn is probably one of the funniest and goofiest directors, who is known for his witty comments and teasers on social media. Gunn has worked on some of the best projects of both DCEU and MCU. This includes The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for the former and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise for the latter. Currently, he is directing the third instalment of GOTG as well as a Holiday Special, which will be available on Disney Plus.

Marvel announced that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released 5 May 2023, while the Holiday Special will premiere in December 2022. Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff will return for the same.

As we all know that major social media sites like Facebook and Instagram were down yesterday, James Gunn took this as an opportunity to troll the GOTG fans. For those who are unaware, Gunn has been teasing fans by saying there is a hidden Easter egg in the first Guardians movie but has never revealed what it really is. While the social media sites were down, the director took to Twitter to troll the fans.

James Gunn tweeted that he has posted the Guardians of the Galaxy Easter egg on Facebook as a joke as the fans would not be able to access it. He said, “I just posted the big Guardians Easter egg on Facebook for everyone to see.” He also made it clear that it was just a joke in the comment section, which was flooded with replies from confused fans.

Read the tweet here:

I just posted the big Guardians Easter egg on Facebook for everyone to see. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 4, 2021

Marvel fans started to comment sarcastic remarks with one person writing, “You’re so rude,” along with a GIF from The Office. While some hardcore fans started to guess what the Easter egg might be. One person wrote, “Hi James. Is the Easter egg by any chance Flash Gordon related? I just noticed how Korath’s death scene kind of reminds me of the guy with the mad computer eyes.”

Moreover, Pom Klementieff, aka Mantis, also commented on the tweet shared by James Gunn. Though joking this time, he confirmed that he is developing a new DC project besides the Peacemaker spin-off. Read more on Koimoi!

