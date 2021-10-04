Advertisement

Hollywood star Will Smith has reviewed his film career and has named his worst choice of film roles.

Smith participated in GQ as ‘Actually Me’ series, going undercover online to talk with social media commenters, reports deadline.com.

Advertisement

On Quora, Smith was asked, “In your opinion, what is the worst and best movie of Will Smith?”

The actor had a quick reply.

“For the best, I think it’s a tie between the first ‘Men in Black’ and ‘Pursuit of Happyness’. For different reasons, those are the two almost-perfect movies.”

When asked about the worst?

“I don’t know, aWild Wild West’ is a thorn in my side. To see myself in chaps I don’t like it,” he added.

Smith’s role in 1999’s ‘Wild Wild West’ caused him to turn down the role of Neo in ‘The Matrix’.

Hollywood star Will Smith has done a reality check on his fitness, confessing he is in the worst shape ever. In an Instagram image posted on Monday according to India time, Smith appears in a more regular frame than his usual muscular self.

“I’m gonna be real wit yall — I’m in the worst shape of my life,” he wrote as caption.

Actor Joel Kinnaman laughed and wrote: “Hahahahaha”.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay said: “I see no “worst” here.”

“Hahahhahahaha that face is fits the caption so well,” wrote DJ Steve Aoki.

Rapper and actor Ludacris could not control his laughter looking at his picture and dropped laughing emojis on the commenting section.

American singer-songwriter Harry Hudson called Smith a “genius”.

Singer Sonna said: “You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want.”

Grammy-nominated American rapper, DJ Lana Michele Moorer, better known by her stage name MC Lyte brushed it off and said: “Lies”.

Must Read: No Time To Die Actor Daniel Craig To Get Honoured With A Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube