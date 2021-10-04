Advertisement

Marvel’s Eternal is one of the most anticipated films for this year! The fans are eagerly waiting to see the film and it seems like some more exciting news has been added to it. For more exciting deets, read ahead!

Marvel Studios has just confirmed that the scenes in their upcoming movie Eternals will take place across two different periods.

Advertisement

Now, as per the Comic Book, a fresh press release has been publicized by Disney in which they have declared that the film Eternals will deal with a “past” and a “present” period.

“The story takes place across two time periods. One storyline is set in the past when they operated as a formidable team and a close family unit,” the press release discloses, via Comic Book. The press release also states that in the current timeline, the Eternal members have split into different areas, while they are “content to live among humans, hiding in plain sight.”

“The prevailing threat of the Deviants, which once again threatens the existence of mankind, means the Eternals need to put their differences aside and regroup,” the press release further added.

Marvel producer Nate Moore has revealed some deets on the film’s strategies to explore “a corner” of the Marvel Universe that hasn’t been disclosed to the audience as yet.

“We want audiences to discover a corner of the Marvel universe they’ve never seen before…We want them to discover a mythology that is a challenging sci-fi movie but also has a human heart. And we want them to meet ten heroes who they ate hopefully can relate to,” Nate said, via Comic Book.

Marvel’s Eternals is all set to release on November 5.

The superhero movie is directed by Chloé Zhao and it stars Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kit Harington as Black Knight, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, among others.

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston Voices Her Opinion On Texas Abortion Law By Quoting Rachel Green From Friends: “No Uterus, No Opinion”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube