Advertisement

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, commonly known as Venom 2, released last weekend. The film took a blockbuster start, much bigger than predicted. With its weekend numbers, the Tom Hardy starrer has broken the juggernaut of Black Widow at the box office.

Venom sequel released on 1st October in the United States and Russia/CIS. Speaking of the US, the film has broken all the records that Hollywood biggies set after the pandemic. It surpassed Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow like a cakewalk, in the opening weekend collection.

Advertisement

As per Box Office Mojo, Venom 2 has made $90.10 million in its first 3 days. It crossed Black Widow’s $80.36 million at the domestic box office. It’s now the highest weekend earner of the post-pandemic era. On the global front, the film has made $103.90 million, in which Russia/CIS contributed $13.80 million.

The film has received mixed reviews from critics, but it isn’t affecting the Venom sequel a bit at the box office.

Venom 2 is presented by Sony Pictures. Speaking of the success, Sony’s chairman Tom Rothman said, “We are also pleased that patience and theatrical exclusivity have been rewarded with record results,” in a statement. “We knew we had a really big movie and an excited fanbase. The marketplace comes out for the right movie,” Sanford Panitch (president of Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group) quoted.

It is helmed by Andy Serkis and produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, Tencent Pictures and Pascal Pictures. Apart from Tom Hardy, it also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham and Woody Harrelson in key roles.

Made on a reported budget of $110 million, Venom 2 is yet to release in countries like India and China.

Must Read: When Tom Hardy Owned His ‘Dangerous’ Reputation Like A Boss: “I’ve Been A D*ck, But Then, Who Hasn’t?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube