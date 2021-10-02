Advertisement

The world this morning were left shocked when they woke up to Scarlett Johansson and Disney announcing that the feud between the two has been resolved. The Black Widow actor not only announced the legal battle reaching a ceasefire but also confirmed that she will be returning to work with the studio. The fans on Internet are still talking about the same and it is very much still trending news of the day.

For the unversed, Scarlett Johansson sued Disney recently over the release format of her standalone flick Black Widow. The actor said that she was promised an exclusive theatrical release in her contract, but the studio released the movie simultaneously on their streaming platform. Now as the world is still digesting the new twit in the row, the latest says that ScaJo has taken a huge amount to settle the cost. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

Scarlett Johansson in her lawsuit against Disney has claimed that she incurred losses worth $50 Million due to the studio opting for a hybrid release. As per a We Got This Covered report now, Scarlett was paid $40 Million to settle back the Black Widow lawsuit. Yes, you heard that right. Of course the numbers are no official and nor have any of the parties spoken about them.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” Scarlett Johansson said in a statement as per Variety on Thursday. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

Alan Bergman, the chairman of Disney Studios Content, also issued a statement and expressed his happiness on removing the bad air between Scarlett Johansson and the studio. “I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding ‘Black Widow,’” he said in a statement. “We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s ‘Tower of Terror.’”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Documentary On Miles Davis’ Life Wins Two News & Documentary Emmys

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube