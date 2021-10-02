Advertisement

Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to welcome one of the biggest stars in Hollywood this November. With the release of Chloé Zhao directorial Eternals, the studio will have Angelina Jolie play the iconic Thena in the film about the celestial beings. So while we wait for the movie to hit the big screens in a few weeks, Jolie has most recently decided to open up about another superhero movie she was offered before the MCU flick.

Angelina Jolie is entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and Richard Madden with Eternals. Angelina in her latest interview has opened up about being offered a superhero before and now if the reports are to be believed, it was a DCEU flick she was being offered. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a report in We Got This Covered now, Angelina Jolie was actually approached to play Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman. Daniel Richtman, the intel known for his gossip, is to be believed, alongside Gal Gadot, the studio had also approached Jolie to play the Egyptian Superhuman. There is neither any confirmation from the studio or the actor. In her comment, she had made it clear that she did receive the offer.

As per the same portal, Angelina Jolie said, “I don’t usually lean towards superhero or sci-fi films. It’s not usually what I’m looking to do. It felt like something else was happening in this film, though. It was very character-driven. These guys aren’t Spider-Man or Captain America or the Hulk. A lot of hardcore fans won’t know who the Eternals are. Introducing them all at once, that isn’t easy.”

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie recently revealed how Chloé Zhao convinced her to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Eternals by using candy. The movie hits the big screen on November 5.

