Gal Gadot proves that she is indeed the Wonder Woman by sharing photos of her handling motherhood with work. Gadot welcomed her third child, Daniella, with her husband, Yaron Varsano. It has been just two months since then, and Gadot has already returned to work.

The actress will appear in the films Death on the Nile, Red Notice and The Flash. All these movies will be released in 2021 and 2022, which means that Gadot is a proud working mother. Recently, she showed her fans a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of doing mother duties while backstage.

Gal Gadot shared photos of herself on Instagram, pumping breast milk while on a set. She was sitting on a chair and getting her hair and makeup done. The caption under the post read, “Just me, backstage, being a mom,” along with a sunglass emoji.

Check out the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

She wore a comfy white robe and a cape which was draped around her shoulders. Fans flooded the comment section of the photos posted by Gal Gadot. One fan said, “Mother, professional and beautiful!” While the other one wrote, “Power mom”.

Other comments by the fans read, “You’re goals!!!!!” and “Yess and you’re rocking it”. The actress has shared many other sweet moments with her family. The ‘Justice League’ posted a photo of her husband and kids in June this year.

The photo featured her newborn, who was held by Gal Gadot’s other daughters Alma and Maya. In the caption, she wrote, “My sweet family I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG”

