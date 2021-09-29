Advertisement

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are in treat this year as the studio has finally kicked off phase 4 and in few weeks Eternals will be hitting the screens. With the latest Marvel chapter, a new generation of superheroes will be introduced. Salma Hayek who plays the character of Ajak in the film claims she was shocked about her casting in the MCU film.

Looking at the massive line up of actors in the superhero saga, casting team has left no stones unturned to assemble such an elite celebs for the big budget film.

Salma Hayek is one of the celebrated actress of Hollywood, the 55-year-old is all set to step foot into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by getting into the character of Ajak in Eternals. The actress had shown her interest to be part of the superhero film but she was hesitant to first take up the role, talking to AARP, the Oscar nominated actress said, “I was shocked to get that role in my 50s. I felt a sense of gratitude and excitement, not only for this but for what it meant about the possibilities for the future.”

Talking to same media, Oscar winner and Eternals director Chloé Zhao shared that Salma Hayek fits perfectly for the role of Ajak and adds, “She is full of wisdom and very perceptive, a mother figure to all the Eternals.”

Since her debut in telenovela the actress has come a long way and she has carved her own name in Hollywood.

Although we do have to wait a little longer to witness Salma Hayek in Eternals, previously, talking to Total Film Magazine the actress shared some minor details about her character, she told, “Chloé decided to tackle the concept of leadership from the perspective of motherhood. I’m not a mother. I’m an alien. I can’t have kids. However, my character used to be a man in the comics, now it’s a woman. So instead of just changing the gender, I proposed to [Zhao] to really bring something that is very specific to womanhood.”

Alongside the Frida star, Eternals also feature, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and more as a group of superhumans created by the Celestials. The MCU film will be releasing on November 5.

