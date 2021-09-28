Advertisement

There is a lot happening around the 007 fame James Bond and the universe he delves him. Of course, No Time To Die is about to release and this is the last time when Daniel Craig plays the spy in the suit. But the actor in his farewell promotional spree also brought a ghost from the past when he said Bond can never be a woman. Now his intention in his entire statement was never to demean the gender but to create fresh content for them. But the Internet is a crazy place.

Over the past few years, the Internet time and again have seen fans demand a female James Bond and a complete storyline revolving around her. That would of course be a bigger step towards representation, but not for Daniel Craig and now producer Barbara Broccoli joining him. Barbara has now opened up on the same and now has spoken about it supporting Craig’s claim. She also spoke about when we should expect them to announce the successor. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

Barbara Broccoli spoke about the chances of the makers announcing the new James Bond after Daniel Craig exits. “Oh God no,” said Broccoli in conversation with BBC when asked if they have found a ne Bond. “We’re not thinking about it at all. We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we’ll start thinking about the future.”

Further, she went on to praise Daniel Craig and hoe amazing a James Bond he has been. Barbara said, “He’s been such a great Bond. Those are big shoes to fill. I can’t even [think if it’s] possible.”

In her, another interview regarding the same, No Time To Die producer confirmed that James Bond will never be a woman. “James Bond is a male character. I hope that there will be many, many films made with women, for women, by women, about women. I don’t think we have to take a male character and have a woman portray him. So yes, I see him as male. And I’m sort of in denial, I would love for Daniel Craig to continue forever,” said Broccoli while talking to the UK’s Press Association.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: R Kelly Faces 20 Years Imprisonment After His Conviction In All 9 Charges Of S*xual Abuse & S*x Trafficking

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube