R Kelly has been found guilty of all the s*xual abuse and s*x trafficking charges. The American singer was found running a scheme to abuse women and children over two decades. Kelly’s long history of s*xual misconduct was brought in front of a jury during a trial that determined whether the singer is guilty or not.

In the past several more reports from victims of the disgraced singer came forward, suing Kelly of causing injuries and emotional distress, s*xual abuse, child p*rnography and much more. There have also been reports of him facing accusations of forming a s*x cult and trapping women in it.

While at the trial, nine accusers took the stand to describe s*xual humiliation and violence at R Kelly’s hands, states one report. After two days of deliberation, the jury began deliberating the charges after prosecutors and defence attorneys finished their closing arguments that featured testimony detailing Kelly’s abuse of women, girls, and boys. The sentencing of the singer is due on May 4 and will be spending 20 years behind the bar, states one report.

According to the report, R Kelly was found guilty of being the ringleader of a violent and coercive scheme that lured women and children for him to abuse. The I Believe I Can Fly singer was also found to have trafficked women between different US states and produced child pornography. It was also reported that while the verdict was being read, Kelly remained motionless with his face looking downwards.

“To the victims in this case, your voices were heard, and justice was finally served,” the acting US attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis said on Monday, announcing the verdict. Meanwhile, as per one report, the singer’s legal team said, “We’re disappointed with the verdict,” and that they would be “considering” an appeal.

Gloria Allred, who is a lawyer for some of Kelly’s victims, said that out of all of the predators she has gone after, such as Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein, “Mr Kelly is the worst”. “R Kelly thought that he could get away with all of this, but he didn’t,” Allred said outside the courthouse.

