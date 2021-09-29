Advertisement

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the topmost anticipated Marvel project in recent times. The fact that the makers have managed to keep the plotline secret for so long has only increased the curiosity. Yes, Tom Holland reprises his Spidey as the lead man, but the biggest question is, will he be joined by the alums Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield? Well, the people involved have maintained silence, but the rumour mill doesn’t wait really.

For the unversed, Spider-Man: No Way Home is venturing into the multiverse or call it the SpiderVerse. Thanks to Doctor Strange. In that case timelines will cross and that opens the gate for multiple Spideys to exist in one movie. While the buzz is at its all-time high that Tobey and Andrew are confirmed, no one from the team is ready to drop the slightest if the hints.

As they maintain their silence till the release of the movie, the birdies that fly over the Marvel Cinematic Universe are talking a lot. The latest piece of gossip they have brought says we will get to see the two Spider-Man veterans soon now. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

The first trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home hit the internet last month and then it took the audience by storm. Of course it confirmed a lot of things, but not the involvement of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Now turns out that there is a second trailer and if our stars in the correct position, we will get to see both the old Spideys in it.

Big Screen Leaks in their tweet have speculated this. It reads, “I know said this a month ago but I’ve been getting more and more confirmation that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will indeed be in the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home and are planned to be the final shot.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield in conversation with The Direct, when asked about his involvement in the MCU flick, said, “I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f*cking cool would it be if they did that?’.”

“But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m f*cked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting,” Andrew Garfield added.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theatres on December 17, 2021.

