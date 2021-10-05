Advertisement

Daniel Craig has revealed his favourite James Bond gadget, and it’s not the one he uses. The British actor bid adieu to the iconic secret agent in No Time To Die after playing the role in five Bond films over fifteen long years. Everyone who is a fan of the franchise would know the number of gadgets used in the film. 007 and all the other agents use fancy devices developed by Q.

For those unversed with this, Q is a part of the fictional research and development division of the British Secret Service in the franchise and creates various gadgets for Bond to use while on a mission. Jetpacks, knife shoes, bird hats, hidden cameras, secret gas canisters, poison, weaponized cigarettes, submarine cars, and many insane devices have been used in the films.

While discussing James Bond with GQ, Daniel Craig revealed his favourite 007 gadget and it turns out it is some Sean Connery’s era. The Knives Out actor says, “My favourite gadget is, I think Sean Connery used to use it, it was sort of like a silver box with a switch on it, and a red light went on. I don’t know what it did, but it kind of opened doors, it kinda blew things up, and it was, you know, simple. Simple is best as far as gadgets are concerned.”

Check out the photo of the gadget:

The device that Daniel Craig is talking about is a mysterious unlocking machine in You Only Live Twice. Though there have been no real-life replicas of it, several other silly gadgets have been featured in the film as well, including a waterproof body bag, a handbag communicator, rocket guns, lipstick gas, and an x-ray desk.

Many actors have played the role of the mastermind behind all these gadgets, including Peter Burton, Desmond Llewelyn and Ben Whishaw.

Even though Daniel Craig has a favourite James Bond gadget, he has also revealed why his time as 007 saw less of them. He says, “I’ve loved the gadgets, but my take on them has always been they’ve got to be sort of just to be justified in the movie. You can’t really have gadgets for gadgets’ sake. They’ve got to make sense. They’ve got to be interesting.”

