One of the most hyped films in recent times, No Time To Die has finally arrived in theatres. Starring Daniel Craig in lead, the film, like many other biggies, faced several delays due to COVID. Finally, it was released today in the United Kingdom, India and some other regions. This one has an emotional connection as Craig is bidding goodbye as James Bond.

No Time To Die is receiving mostly positive reviews from critics. Fans too are celebrating the film by calling it a perfect finale to Craig’s 007. For the days to come, we’ll be talking about the latest Bond film. So today, we’ll be taking a look at the box office numbers Craig’s Bond movies made globally.

Without wasting any time, let’s get started:

Casino Royale

Daniel Craig made his debut as James Bond with Casino Royale in 2006. The film met with positive critical reception. It was made on a budget of $150 million. In return, the film turned out to be a hit as it made $606 million globally.

Quantum of Solace

After 2 years, Craig came on the big screen as 007 with Quantum of Solace. However, this time he witnessed mixed reviews. Speaking of positives, the film was praised for its action and brutality, which was enough for fans to flock to theatres. Made on a reported budget of $200 million, the film made $589 million globally, as per Box Office Mojo.

Skyfall

After Quantum of Solace, Daniel Craig came a little late with Skyfall. The film was released in 2012 and received positive reviews from all corners. Unlike previous ones, this one earned more praises for characterisation and sleek content. It’s Craig’s highest-grossing Bond film ever with $1.1 billion collections as per Box Office Mojo, against the cost of $200 million.

Spectre

2015’s Spectre is the most expensive film Bond film of Craig, made at a cost of $245 million. However, it failed in surpassing the collections of Skyfall. It received mixed reviews from both critics and the audience. Despite all the hurdles, the film managed to earn $880 million globally and became a box office hit.

Now, let’s see how much Daniel Craig’s last Bond outing makes at the box office.

