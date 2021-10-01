Advertisement

Bridgerton fame Regé-Jean Page aka Simon Basset, is set to star in a new Netflix heist film. The actor became immensely popular after the show, which has recently been titled as the most-watched series, from the streaming giant’s list of original content. As per the report, the saucy period drama had 82 million accounts viewing it and 625 million hours of watch time. The show was followed by Lupin Part 1 and The Witcher Season One, with 76 million accounts viewing the show each.

After a successful first year, the creators are bringing back the second season of the series. However, sadly Jean Page will not be a part of it, and instead, it will focus on a new family. Season two of the series stars Sex Education’s Simone Ashley, Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, and many more.

The news of Bridgerton star staying in business with Netflix for a new heist thriller was broken out by The Hollywood Reporter, which also reported that the film will be written and directed by Noah Hawley, who has previously worked on Fargo and Legion. Regé-Jean Page will not only star in the untitled project but also executive produce it.

As per the report, Joe and Anthony Russo, known for helping Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War, are set to produce the feature under their ABGO banner. A statement made by the production company’s co-founder, Mike Larocca, expressed the excitement for this new film.

“AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and admire. We are very happy to continue to fulfill that pledge by supporting this new film from Noah Hawley and Regé-Jean Page,” Larocca said in the statement. Other than who will make the movie, no other detail has been revealed about the movie.

