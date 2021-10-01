Advertisement

One of the most spoken about dispute in Hollywood in the recent times has to be the one between Scarlett Johansson and Disney. The actor was in the battle with the House Of Mouse over the release format of her standalone flick Black Widow. While the battle did take a legal turn and was just a few steps away from being taken to the court, the latest breaking update is that they have resolved it in mutual agreement.

For the unversed, Scarlett Johansson sued Disney a few weeks back over the release format of Black Widow. In her suit she said that the studio promised her an exclusive theatrical release in the contract. But released the Natasha Romanoff spin-off on streaming simultaneously. Johansson claimed to have faced losses up to $50 Million because of the same.

Advertisement

However, back the Disney also replied to the suit, which was labelled misogynistic later. But bringing the biggest update of the day, the two have resolved their differences and have confirmed that they will continue to work together. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” Scarlett Johansson said in a statement as per Variety on Thursday. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

Alan Bergman, the chairman of Disney Studios Content, also issued a statement and expressed his happiness on removing the bad air between Scarlett Johansson and the studio. “I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding ‘Black Widow,’” he said in a statement. “We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s ‘Tower of Terror.’”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Game Of Thrones Trivia #9: Jason Momoa’s Auditioning Tape Included Him Performing ‘Haka’ Dance For The Role Of Khal Drogo

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube