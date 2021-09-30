Advertisement

Meryl Streep is rumoured to be joining Marvel. One of the greatest actors, Streep, is as legendary as they come. The Devil Wears Prada actress has won several awards for her skills, including three Academy Awards and 21 nominations, along with many Golden Globes and Emmys. Moreover, the actress has done over seventy-five films, and most of them have become critically acclaimed.

The gem of the Hollywood industry is also known for her diverse roles and versatility. She is also known for pulling off different accents for her roles, and even after having an extremely successful career, Streep is in no mood for stopping.

There is a new rumour floating in the air, which suggests that Meryl Streep is in talks with Marvel for a role in the future. According to Giant Freakin Robot, the specifics are still a mystery, but the character which Streep will play is rumoured to be not a part of the comics. Instead, the report said that an original MCU character will be written for the Mamma Mia actress.

The report also said that getting Meryl Streep to become a part of Marvel will be a smart move for the studio. If the collaboration happens then the fans of Streep and MCU will get a nice surprise. However, it will be unusual for the actress to pick up the role as she has never been particularly interested in studio blockbusters. The Sophie’s Choice actress has only appeared in two effects-driven films, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events and Mary Poppins Returns.

Though a lot of information has not been reported, and this is still a rumour, watching Streep become a part of the Marvel family sounds exciting. Considering that Phase 5 is yet to come, there is a huge scope for the actress to join the studios.

There are several more rumours regarding different actors joining Marvel. Recently, Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington joined the studios for the film Eternals. Since then, there are speculations of MCU CEO Kevin Feige wanting more actors from the show.

