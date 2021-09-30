Advertisement

Jason Momoa attended the red carpet premiere of No Time to Die, which is Daniel Craig’s last time as James Bond. The event was studded with stars, and even some jewels of the British monarchy like Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, made an appearance at the premiere. The event was successful, especially for Momoa, who can’t stop gushing over someone.

The premiere took place in London and was a final farewell for Daniel Craig. Currently, 007 fans are keeping themselves busy with debating over who is going to be the next James Bond. Many actors such as Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and Christian Bale are a few of the many several contestants for the role. However, the franchise’s producers have said that they will look into casting next year.

While at the No Time to Die premiere, Jason Momoa met with Billie Eilish, and since then, he cannot stop raving about that. The Aquaman actor took his children, Lola, and Nakoa-Wolf, to the event, who met with the singer. Later, Momoa gushed that the pop sensation made his kids ‘so happy’ by mingling with them on the red carpet.

Jason Momoa also took to his Instagram to share the sweet moment of his kids meeting Billie Eilish at the red carpet of the No Time to Die premiere. “@007 well that happened. amazing movie. beautiful @billieeilish you made my babies so happy. truly grateful for the invite Mr. Bond so many magical moments,” Momoa captioned his post. He continued, “My children and i had the greatest time mahalo to everyone who made this happen and make me the coolest papa ever.”

This sweet interaction makes us wonder if there could be a collaboration between the two? There are endless possibilities for this, considering Eilish has written the theme song for the James Bond film of the same name.

Unlike Billie Eilish, Jason Momoa is not in Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die, but currently, he is shooting the film Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, the sequel to the 2018 DCEU flick.

