No Time to Die had its world premiere yesterday, and as fans gear up to watch the film in theatres, they are also celebrating Daniel Craig as the iconic British spy James Bond for one last time. Before Craig, several men have played the role of 007 including Sean Connery, the first person to take up the mantle, followed by George Lazenby, George Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.

The Secret Service agent’s character is developed out of books written by Ian Flemming. Currently, there are twenty-seven Bond movies, out of which two are Non-Eon films, which means that these have a different production company. Now that Craig is done and dusted with the role, it is time to pass on the mantle.

We have listed down four actors who can be James Bond, and we are asking you to vote for the best.

Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill has become a household name when it comes to who should continue the franchise as the next 007. Cavill, who is famously known as Superman, is one of the leading contenders as he not only has the charm but has also played the role of an agent in Guy Ritchie’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Not just that, Cavill came down to the final two options when Daniel Craig was hired as 007 for Casino Royale.

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy is currently the bookmakers’ favourite choice to play James Bond. The reason behind this is simple: Hardy looks amazing in a suit, we have seen his crazy actions in several films like The Dark Knight Rises and Mad Max: Fury Road, and who can forget his charm. The only thing that can cause a problem for this to happen is that Tom is already nearing his 50’s and that it will be hard to imagine him playing a role by the books.

Christian Bale

Even though Christian Bale has once turned down the role of the secret agent, it is not impossible to be Bond now. It can be argued that the actor was offered the partway too early. Now that he has starred in several noteworthy films, the actor can become a contender. His role as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, shows that Bale not only looks awesome in a suit but has some slick moves up in his sleeve too.

Daniel Craig

Finally comes the last choice to replace Daniel Craig to become the next James Bond, and it is Craig himself. Even though this sounds crazy as he has already been James Bond and has just been done with the role, there are chances that he can continue playing it. He already knows what the character is like, and now that the producers have said that no woman or an actor of colour should be Bond, we can see them just continuing with Craig.

Vote for your favourite actor who can be the next James Bond after Daniel Craig steps down.

