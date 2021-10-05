Advertisement

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Hiten Tejwani comes out in support of Bigg Boss season 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash.

The actor took to his social media and applauded Tejasswi, who is already making a lot of noise in the Salman Khan hosted show.

In an appreciative tweet, Hiten Tejwani wrote, “Karan Kundrra is playing a neutral game, but Tejasswi Prakash is just incredible!”

Check out the tweet shared by Hiten Tejwani below:

Not only Hiten Tejwani, but the audience has built a strong liking for Tejasswi right from the entry episode. Her bubbly nature and outgoing personality has clicked well with the viewers of the show who are loving Tejasswi’s presence in the house!

Tejasswi Prakash already seems to be quite a season favourite and definitely seems to be going a long way in the show! She was recently seen defending her friend Vidhi Pandya who got into a tiff with Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Afsana Khan.

As per the twist by Bigg Boss, the contestants were expected to give away all their belongings. OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal were asked to regulate the process.

The entire issue began when Pratik asked the contestants to submit their headbands as well. As the discussions continued, Afsana was seen supporting him and Vidhi asked her to keep quiet.

