It is no more a secret that the upcoming battle inside the court between Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp will turn out to be the last nail in either one’s of the illustrious coffins. Both the stars are in a legal battle right now as Depp accuses Heard of breaching the settlement demanding $50 Million. Whereas Amber has a countersuit double the amount too. There are still months to reach D-Day but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any drama until then.

If you are unaware about the hottest news, after Johnny Depp lost the Libel against the British tabloid, his hopes are definitely hooked to Fairfax County, Virginia, where he has sued Amber Heard for $50M. This is in reference to her writing an op-ed for a well known publishing house and talk about begin a victim of domestic violence. Heard in the response to Depp’s suit filed a $100 Million counter suit and accused him of attempting to tarnish her career. Now to head to court.

Amid all this, what is now making the most amount of headlines is the list of people who will enter the witness box for their testimony in Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard row. The top most name is Elon Musk. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per We Got This Covered report, the hearing in Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case will see a lot of high profile witnesses. The first is of course SpaceX giant Elon Musk who was alleged to have a relationship with the Aquaman star after her divorce with Depp. There are speculations that he was ready to provide her 24×7 security during the alleged violent phase with Depp.

Other potential witnesses are ACLU representatives. Heard in her appeal has promised to divide her $7 million divorce settlement into two donations to the ACLU and the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital. “As described in the restraining order and divorce settlement, money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully help those less able to defend themselves,” it read.

Johnny Depp however has called it false and said she is lying. Amber Heard’s lawyers then provided proofs that the donations are promised to be done in a period of 10 years. The two head to court on May 17, 2022 now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

