Disney India today announced an exciting line-up of theatrical titles, beginning with the Super Hero spectacle Eternals, releasing this Diwali in 6 languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The slate will bring in high-octane action adventures which will take the audience on a journey to the 4th phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with Eternals, Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Blade, The Marvels. The line-up also includes the much-awaited sequel to Avatar, and wholesome animation movies including Encanto, Lightyear, and Turning Red for the entire family.

“Disney has always been at the forefront of innovative and immersive storytelling and we continue to stay committed to bringing unique stories that will entertain audiences across the country. In the coming months we will have an exciting slate that includes many Super Hero spectacles ushering in the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting with the release of Eternals this Diwali.

Cinema has always been a key medium that brings people together for memorable experiences, and we are looking forward to creating magic on the big screen once again with our diverse and exciting content,” said Bikram Duggal, Vice President and Head of Studios, Star & Disney India.

The studio has already garnered much success at the box office along with audience appreciation in 2021 so far with the recent release of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, 20th Century Studios Free Guy and Disney’s Jungle Cruise which brought cinema goers back to the theatres across the country.

Disney India’s forthcoming line-up includes:

2021

• 20th Century Studios’ The Last Duel – 22nd October

• 20th Century Studios’ Ron’s Gone Wrong – 29th October

• Marvel Studios’ Eternals – 5th November

• Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto – 26th November

• 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story – 10th December

• 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man – 24th December

2022

• 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile – 11th February

• Disney.Pixar’s Turning Red – 11th March

• Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness – 25th March

• Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder – 6th May

• Disney.Pixar’s Lightyear -17th June

• Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 8th July

• Marvel Studios’ Blade – 7th October

• Marvel Studios’ The Marvels – 11th November

• Sequel to AVATAR – 16th December

