Marvel has released a new Eternals teaser that showcases the powers of each superhero in the film. Created by Chloé Zhao, it has become one of the most anticipated movies of the year and has an ensemble cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Ma Dong-seok, Kumail Nanjiani and many more. Set thousands of years before Avengers Endgame but takes place across two time periods.

There has been an immense interest brewing around the MCU movie as the film will debut with a roster full of talented actors. Now, the studios have released a new teaser that portrays the power of each superhero.

The 30-seconds-long teaser offers a fresh look into Marvel’s Eternals superheroes using their respective powers. Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry is seen throwing a magical weapon towards someone who is presumably an enemy. While, Gilgamesh, who is played by Dong-seok, clenches his fist and seemingly punches a Deviant in the face.

Watch the teaser here:

The Eternals teaser also shows Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo firing up a power-blast and Lauren Ridloff’s Makkari showing off her super speed. Sersi, played by Gemma Chan, can also be seen using her ability to manipulate matter against fallen volcano debris. Whereas, Angelina Jolie’s Thena effortlessly wields her energy staff throughout the video and also uses it to give Phastos’ son his orange.

The movie was announced while Avengers Infinity War was released, during Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con panel back in 2019. The recent press release by the studios shares important information regarding the film. “The story takes place across two time periods. One storyline is set in the past when they operated as a formidable team and a close family unit,” it states.

Marvel producer Nate Moore has also revealed some details about the film’s strategies to explore “a corner” of the Marvel Universe that remained unchartered to the audience as yet, as per one report.

“We want audiences to discover a corner of the Marvel universe they’ve never seen before…We want them to discover a mythology that is a challenging sci-fi movie but also has a human heart. And we want them to meet ten heroes who they ate hopefully can relate to,” he said via ComicBook. Eternals will hit the screens on 5 November 2021

