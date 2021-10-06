Advertisement

There is a lot happening around the James Bond mantle and the buzz is about who will take over it once that it is vacant. Daniel Craig is now gearing up for the release of his ambitious No Time To Die, which will have him play the iconic spy one last time. He has been on the throne for past 15 years and now begins the search for a new Bond. From Henry Cavill to Regé-Jean Page, a lot of names have been speculated in the months that have gone.

If you are unaware, Hollywood is almost on the verge of witnessing an important event. The hunt for the next James Bond has begun and the makers have even confirmed they will announce his name in 2022. But there are no confirmed contenders, but only speculated names. But what we see from here, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page seems to have become the bookies’ favourite.

Advertisement

Regé-Jean Page happens to be the most recent entry in the race to become James Bond and turns out he is already a favourite amid a good audience. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

According to London-based betting platform William Hill as per Movieweb, Regé-Jean Page is leading the list, at 5-2 odds, overtaking Tom Hardy, who has been fan favourite, into second place with 3-1. Black Mirror fame James Norton is at a tie with Venom: Let There Be Carnage actor. Meanwhile, the most speculated names over the past few years, Henry Cavill and Idris Elba, are standing at 7-1 and 8-1 odds, respectively.

“Regé-Jean Page has gotten a lot of praise for his role in Bridgerton, so his current free agent status has fueled the speculation, which is evidenced by the bookies suggesting he’s the favorite to be the first Black man to play James Bond,” says a US-Bookies spokesperson.

Do you agree? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Jake Gyllenhaal Finds Shooting Love Scenes ‘Awkward’, Calls One With Jennifer Aniston ‘Torture’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube