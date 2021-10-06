Advertisement

Daniel Craig is about to bid goodbye to one of his and Hollywood’s most iconic roles James Bond. No Time To Die is on the doors and about to hit the big screens and is the last time Craig becomes the British spy he embodied 15 years ago. While this is an emotional moment and fans will be teary-eyed as he vacates the mantle he proved himself with for years, this wasn’t the case when he began initially.

Daniel became James Bond for the first time in the year 2006. With Casino Royale, he took over the mantle that was then left by Pierce Brosnan in 2002. Initially, the fans of the franchise did not really support the actor and said he won’t be able to do justice to the British spy. Some felt he was too short and ‘no so Bond looking’, while others judged whether he would be able to pull off the stunts.

Daniel Craig who now successfully sits on the James Bond throne now looks back at the time his casting was criticised. He says he is laughing at it today and was laughing that time too. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

In conversation with USA Today, the star opened up on the fact that he is glad that he is not on social media. Daniel Craig said, “I could laugh then, too. I mean, what was I going to do? Go out and punch (someone)?” Craig says. “The only thing I could do is make a good movie. I’m not on social media and I’m glad that didn’t really exist back then. All that sort of online stuff, I didn’t really understand. I read it and was like, ‘This is heavy.’ But I understood it, you know? People are passionate about Bond movies.”

He was also not shy to accept that he was exhausted playing James Bond sometimes. “I’ve always tried to be honest about my feelings,” Daniel Craig says now. “When I started doing Bond (in 2006’s ‘Casino Royale’), I threw myself into it and was as physical as I possibly could be. I felt like that was really important – that’s who I wanted my Bond to be. I wanted people to believe it was me doing those stunts. However, after ‘Spectre,’ I genuinely felt like I couldn’t do that anymore. I felt like, ‘What was the point?’ Also, it’s at least a year out of my life away from home. And that is really tough on everybody.”

No Time To Die releases on October 8. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information!

