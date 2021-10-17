There are a lot of things to be excited about the next Marvel flick Eternals, that hits shores in November. But nothing is bigger than the fact that it brings two of most leading dynamic Hollywood ladies to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are all set to share screen in the saga about the celestial beings and their camaraderie had been winning the internet. Do you remember Hayek’s birthday party where Jolie ‘Mordida’d’ her face on the cake?

Well, if you don’t, Salma Hayek celebrated her 55th birthday most recently, the actor who decided to keep it low key, was surprised by her Eternals co-star Angelina Jolie and many others to celebrate the day. The Frida star has now decided to talk about the night and how no one was invited. The actor calls everyone crashers and reveals an adorable insight about Jolie. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani were at the Jimmy Kimmel show to promote their Marvel movie Eternals. While talking about that Kimmel took out a moment to inquire about the viral birthday video. Salma said, “There was no birthday party. All of those people were crashers. I said, ‘I don’t want a birthday party this year.’ I had to work all day. Twenty-five people, that I told them there is no birthday party, showed up anyway,”