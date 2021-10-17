There are a lot of things to be excited about the next Marvel flick Eternals, that hits shores in November. But nothing is bigger than the fact that it brings two of most leading dynamic Hollywood ladies to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are all set to share screen in the saga about the celestial beings and their camaraderie had been winning the internet. Do you remember Hayek’s birthday party where Jolie ‘Mordida’d’ her face on the cake?
Well, if you don’t, Salma Hayek celebrated her 55th birthday most recently, the actor who decided to keep it low key, was surprised by her Eternals co-star Angelina Jolie and many others to celebrate the day. The Frida star has now decided to talk about the night and how no one was invited. The actor calls everyone crashers and reveals an adorable insight about Jolie. Read on to know everything you should about the same.
Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani were at the Jimmy Kimmel show to promote their Marvel movie Eternals. While talking about that Kimmel took out a moment to inquire about the viral birthday video. Salma said, “There was no birthday party. All of those people were crashers. I said, ‘I don’t want a birthday party this year.’ I had to work all day. Twenty-five people, that I told them there is no birthday party, showed up anyway,”
Salma Hayek says everyone thought she was lonely as away from family so decided to surprise her. “I was flying the next day because I had to work that day. Everybody felt sorry for my loneliness so they just showed up at my house,” she said revealing that her agent had sent her a coconut cake, so she shared it with her friends.
Later the talk show host went on to ask about the Mordida tradition that Hayek taught to may through the birthday post. Salma Hayek explains, “After you blow the candles, you have to mordida. It means a bite. You have to bite the cake with your mouth, without your hands holding or anything. Then, there’s always one that comes and hits you and sticks your face inside the cake.”
She recalled Jolie being unfamiliar with the Mexican tradition, “We were starting, ‘Mordida!’ She’s like, ‘What’s happening?’”she added how Angelina Jolie first protested against it but then, “She got over [it].” Kumail Nanjiani who was also a part of the episode was then asked if he was invited to the party, to which he hilariously said, “No, I guess I was not one of their 25 people. I mordida’d myself to sleep at home.”
Eternals hits the big screen on November 5.
