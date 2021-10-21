Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die has been doing wonders at the box office. In India itself, the film has garnered 20 crores in just 11 days. Starring Craig, the story revolves around an inactive 007 going for his last mission ever to save a scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected.

Even though it is still recovering from the long COVID-19 hiatus, the new James Bond movie has been hitting several milestones as each day passes by. As it is the final film of Craig as James Bond, fans have been talking about who should be the next replacement. However, the producers recently said that they will look into the casting matters next year.

The recent developments of the box office numbers of No Time to Die project that the film has become the second Hollywood movie of 2021 to cross the $500 million mark. According to Deadline, the 25th James Bond movie crossed $368 million on Wednesday with a worldwide tally of $474 million.

Now the film is expected to cross the $500 million milestones over the weekend. It will become the second domestic movie to do so all year, following F9 starring Vin Diesel, John Cena, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster and more. No Time to Die has just passed Warner Bros.’ Godzilla vs. Kong, which collected $467.8 million and will take over the number 5 spot at the worldwide box office this year.

F9 is currently at $716.5 million worldwide, sitting in the number 3 spot. Other than that, a couple of Chinese movies, The Battle at Lake Changin and Hi Mom, have been sitting at the number 2 and 1 position. However, crossing that milestone won’t come as a surprise to 007 fans.

Daniel Craig’s Skyfall became his highest-grossing Bond film ever as it reached a whopping collection of $1.1 billion worldwide as per the Box Office Mojo. Whereas Spectre touched the $880 million milestones globally.

While the film has been released in India, it is yet to hit the theatres in Maharashtra. James Bond fans can enjoy No Time to Die on 22nd October.

